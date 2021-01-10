UFC Fight Island fan attendance COVID-19 safety measures revealed

Though it won’t be to a full venue, the UFC will have fans in attendance at its events during its third stint on Fight Island. They will, however, face very specific COVID-19 safety measures at Etihad Arena, where the events are being held.

Chief among the requirements is that fans must undergo a check of a valid 48-hour PCR test and thermal scanning.

“Any spectator showing signs of high fever or does not have a valid 48-hour PCR COVID-19 test will be denied entry with no refunds to their ticket,” according to the Etihad Arena website.

Full COVID-19 safety measures are listed below.

The Abu Dhabi events kick off with UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar on Saturday, Jan. 16. That is followed by UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Chiesa on Wednesday, Jan. 20. The events come to a close with UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 on Saturday, Jan. 23.

Etihad Arena UFC event COVID-19 Measures

All guests attending the event must agree with and abide by the following conditions. Failure to do so will result in no entry to the event.

1. Upon arriving to the venue entrance, all spectators will undergo a check of their valid 48-hour PCR test, thermal scanning and ticket checks. Spectators will have to present the AlHosn App OR a medical center report for the valid 48-Hour PCR test

2. Any spectator showing signs of high fever or does not have a valid 48-hour PCR COVID-19 test will be denied entry with no refunds to their ticket

3. Wearing a face mask is always mandatory within the venue, even when seated

4. Adhere to social distancing guidelines in and around the venue

5. Contactless payments are required

6. Food and non-alcoholic beverages can be ordered from your seat and through hawkers or via physical concessions at the venue

7. Alcohol will be available through hawkers and physical concessions at the venue

8. Sanitisation of the venue will take place prior to the event

9. Sanitisers are placed around the venue

All security and COVID-19 checks will take up to 1 hour before entry so please plan your trip accordingly.

Children

Children under the age of 12 years are not permitted to attend