UFC Fight Island Declassified: Dana White never wanted to stop during pandemic

In a new ESPN series, UFC Fight Island: Declassified, about the UFC and how it re-ignited the sports world from the global pandemic shutdown, UFC president Dana White was as steadfast as ever.

Noting the numerous staff members, fighters, and others that depend on the UFC machine, White was adamant that he was going to find a way to get live fights going again. In fact, he never wanted to stop in the first place, pandemic or not.

“I’m the president of this company. I have 350 people who have families, have bills to pay. Then I have over 600 fighters, hundreds of contractors who depend on me,” White said in the above excerpt from the series.

“I didn’t want to stop. I would rather die than watch this thing tank.”

Go behind the scenes of not only how the UFC got things going again, but how they did it safely, and how UFC Fight Island developed from myth into reality.

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA)

TRENDING > Colby Covington slams those wishing President Trump harm after he tests positive for COVID-19

Trending Video > Dana White: The hardest thing I’ve ever done

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)