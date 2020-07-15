UFC Fight Island: Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige Preview (UFC on ESPN 13)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 15, 2020
Preview Wednesday’s pivotal featherweight UFC on ESPN 13 main event matchup between Calvin Kattar (21-4) and Dan Ige (14-2).

The two headline the UFC’s second event on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Kattar enters the bout ranked No. 6 in the 145-pound division while Ige is ranked No. 10. The winner will emerge as a contender.

