UFC Fight Island: Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige Preview (UFC on ESPN 13)

Preview Wednesday’s pivotal featherweight UFC on ESPN 13 main event matchup between Calvin Kattar (21-4) and Dan Ige (14-2).

The two headline the UFC’s second event on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Kattar enters the bout ranked No. 6 in the 145-pound division while Ige is ranked No. 10. The winner will emerge as a contender.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Deiveson Figueiredo cleared to fly to Abu Dhabi for UFC flyweight championship fight

UFC on ESPN 13 (Fight Island): Kattar vs. Ige weigh-in face-offs

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)