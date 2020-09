UFC Fight Island Behind the Scenes: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana

Go behind the scenes with former UFC contender and current UFC commentator Dan Hardy on UFC Fight Island.

This week, Hardy takes us behind the scenes of this weekend’s UFC on ESPN 16 fight card, which features Holly Holm squaring off with Irene Aldana in a bantamweight main event.

(Video courtesy of Full Reptile)

