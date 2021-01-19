HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Fight Island 8: Chiesa vs. Magny weigh-in results & video

January 19, 2021
The UFC continues its latest run on Fight Island with UFC Fight Island 8: Chiesa vs. Magny. It is the second of three events over the course of eight days.

The fight card was made official following the weigh-in, where all the fighters made weight. Following several injury and COVID-19 induced changes to card, UFC Fight Island 8 features 14 bouts.

All the fights will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN+.

Main Event: Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny

UFC Fight Island 8 (aka UFC on ESPN 20) features welterweight contenders Neil Magny and Michael Chiesa. The bout was green-lighted with Magny weighing 170.5 pounds and Chiesa 171 pounds.

No. 8 ranked Chiesa is on a three-fight winning streak, including victories over Carlos Condit, Diego Sanchez, and Rafael dos Anjos. This will be his first fight of 2021, but also his first fight in a year.

Magny, ranked No. 9 in the welterweight division, is also on a three-fight winning streak. He, however, fought three times in 2020, defeating Li Jingliang, Anthony Rocco Martin, and Robbie Lawler.

Neither fighter has ever had a UFC title shot, but the winner of the bout could start edging his way into title talks.

TRENDING > UFC 260 to feature Miocic vs. Ngannou and Volkanovski vs. Ortega title bouts

UFC Fight Island 8: Magny vs. Chiesa weigh-in results

Main Card (12 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

  • Main Event: Welterweight Bout: Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs Neil Magny (171)
  • Co-Main Event: Welterweight Bout: Warlley Alves (171) vs Mounir Lazzez (171)
  • Light Heavyweight Bout: Ike Villanueva (206) vs Vinicius Moreira (206)
  • Women’s Flyweight Bout: Roxanne Modafferi (126) vs Viviane Araujo (126)
  • Flyweight Bout: Matt Schnell (126) vs Tyson Nam (126)
  • Featherweight Bout: Lerone Murphy (146) vs Douglas Silva de Andrade (145)

Prelims (9 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

  • Middleweight Bout: Omari Akhmedov (186) vs Tom Breese (186)
  • Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Simon (136) vs Gaetano Pirrello (136)
  • Flyweight Bout: Sumudaerji (126) vs Zarrukh Adashev (126)
  • Middleweight Bout: Dalcha Lungiambula (186) vs Markus Perez (186)
  • Flyweight Bout: Francisco Figueiredo (126) vs Jerome Rivera (126)
  • Lightweight Bout: Mike Davis (154.5) vs Mason Jones (156)
  • Bantamweight Bout: Umar Nurmagomedov (136) vs Sergey Morozov (135)
  • Women’s Flyweight Bout: Victoria Leonardo (125.5) vs Manon Fiorot (126)

UFC Fight Island 8: Chiesa vs. Magny weigh-in highlights video

(Video courtesy of UFC)

