UFC Fight Island 8: Chiesa vs. Magny weigh-in face-offs video

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is back on Fight Island for its third stint in in Abu Dhabi since the pandemic shutdown of 2020.
UFC Fight Island 8 (aka UFC on ESPN 20) features a welterweight battle between No. 8 ranked Michael Chiesa and No. 9 ranked Neil Magny. They are both on three-fight winning streaks and looking to edge closer to title contention.
Watch as the UFC Fight Island 8 athletes face off for the final time before they step into the Octagon on Wednesday.
UFC Fight Island 8 takes place on Wednesday and is simulcast on ESPN and ESPN+.
(Video courtesy of UFC)
UFC Fight Island 8: Magny vs. Chiesa weigh-in results
Main Card (12 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)
- Main Event: Welterweight Bout: Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs Neil Magny (171)
- Co-Main Event: Welterweight Bout: Warlley Alves (171) vs Mounir Lazzez (171)
- Light Heavyweight Bout: Ike Villanueva (206) vs Vinicius Moreira (206)
- Women’s Flyweight Bout: Roxanne Modafferi (126) vs Viviane Araujo (126)
- Flyweight Bout: Matt Schnell (126) vs Tyson Nam (126)
- Featherweight Bout: Lerone Murphy (146) vs Douglas Silva de Andrade (145)
Prelims (9 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)
- Middleweight Bout: Omari Akhmedov (186) vs Tom Breese (186)
- Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Simon (136) vs Gaetano Pirrello (136)
- Flyweight Bout: Sumudaerji (126) vs Zarrukh Adashev (126)
- Middleweight Bout: Dalcha Lungiambula (186) vs Markus Perez (186)
- Flyweight Bout: Francisco Figueiredo (126) vs Jerome Rivera (126)
- Lightweight Bout: Mike Davis (154.5) vs Mason Jones (156)
- Bantamweight Bout: Umar Nurmagomedov (136) vs Sergey Morozov (135)
- Women’s Flyweight Bout: Victoria Leonardo (125.5) vs Manon Fiorot (126)