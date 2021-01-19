UFC Fight Island 8: Chiesa vs. Magny weigh-in face-offs video

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is back on Fight Island for its third stint in in Abu Dhabi since the pandemic shutdown of 2020.

UFC Fight Island 8 (aka UFC on ESPN 20) features a welterweight battle between No. 8 ranked Michael Chiesa and No. 9 ranked Neil Magny. They are both on three-fight winning streaks and looking to edge closer to title contention.

Watch as the UFC Fight Island 8 athletes face off for the final time before they step into the Octagon on Wednesday.

UFC Fight Island 8 takes place on Wednesday and is simulcast on ESPN and ESPN+.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

UFC Fight Island 8: Magny vs. Chiesa weigh-in results

Main Card (12 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Main Event: Welterweight Bout: Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs Neil Magny (171)

Co-Main Event: Welterweight Bout: Warlley Alves (171) vs Mounir Lazzez (171)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Ike Villanueva (206) vs Vinicius Moreira (206)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Roxanne Modafferi (126) vs Viviane Araujo (126)

Flyweight Bout: Matt Schnell (126) vs Tyson Nam (126)

Featherweight Bout: Lerone Murphy (146) vs Douglas Silva de Andrade (145)

Prelims (9 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)