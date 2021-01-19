UFC Fight Island 8: Chiesa vs. Magny weigh-in face-offs video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 19, 2021
The Ultimate Fighting Championship is back on Fight Island for its third stint in in Abu Dhabi since the pandemic shutdown of 2020.

UFC Fight Island 8 (aka UFC on ESPN 20) features a welterweight battle between No. 8 ranked Michael Chiesa and No. 9 ranked Neil Magny. They are both on three-fight winning streaks and looking to edge closer to title contention.

Watch as the UFC Fight Island 8 athletes face off for the final time before they step into the Octagon on Wednesday.

UFC Fight Island 8 takes place on Wednesday and is simulcast on ESPN and ESPN+.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

UFC Fight Island 8: Magny vs. Chiesa weigh-in results

Main Card (12 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

  • Main Event: Welterweight Bout: Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs Neil Magny (171)
  • Co-Main Event: Welterweight Bout: Warlley Alves (171) vs Mounir Lazzez (171)
  • Light Heavyweight Bout: Ike Villanueva (206) vs Vinicius Moreira (206)
  • Women’s Flyweight Bout: Roxanne Modafferi (126) vs Viviane Araujo (126)
  • Flyweight Bout: Matt Schnell (126) vs Tyson Nam (126)
  • Featherweight Bout: Lerone Murphy (146) vs Douglas Silva de Andrade (145)

Prelims (9 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

  • Middleweight Bout: Omari Akhmedov (186) vs Tom Breese (186)
  • Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Simon (136) vs Gaetano Pirrello (136)
  • Flyweight Bout: Sumudaerji (126) vs Zarrukh Adashev (126)
  • Middleweight Bout: Dalcha Lungiambula (186) vs Markus Perez (186)
  • Flyweight Bout: Francisco Figueiredo (126) vs Jerome Rivera (126)
  • Lightweight Bout: Mike Davis (154.5) vs Mason Jones (156)
  • Bantamweight Bout: Umar Nurmagomedov (136) vs Sergey Morozov (135)
  • Women’s Flyweight Bout: Victoria Leonardo (125.5) vs Manon Fiorot (126)

