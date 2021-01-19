UFC Fight Island 8: Chiesa vs. Magny Live Results

Full live results for the first UFC Fight Island 8: Chiesa vs. Magny (aka UFC on ESPN 20) from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Jan. 20, on MMAWeekly.com

UFC Fight Island 8: Chiesa vs. Magny start times

UFC Fight Island 8: Chiesa vs. Magny main card start time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+

UFC Fight Island 8: Chiesa vs. Magny prelims start time: 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+

UFC Fight Island 8: Chiesa vs. Magny live results

UFC Fight Island 8: Chiesa vs. Magny takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. It is the promotion’s second event of a three-event, eight-day return to Fight Island to kick off its 2021 schedule.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9, 2020, followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC Fight Island 8 is headlined by a welterweight bout between Top 10 contenders Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny, who looking to climb into title talk.

The UFC’s latest stint on Fight Island – it’s third – culminates in UFC 257 on Saturday, Jan. 23, which features Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor in a main event rematch.

UFC Fight Island 8: Chiesa vs. Magny results

UFC Fight Island 8 Main Card (12 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Michael Chiesa vs Neil Magny

Warlley Alves vs Mounir Lazzez

Ike Villanueva vs Vinicius Moreira

Roxanne Modafferi vs Viviane Araujo

Matt Schnell vs Tyson Nam

Lerone Murphy vs Douglas Silva de Andrade

UFC Fight Island 8 Preliminary Card (9 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Omari Akhmedov vs Tom Breese

Ricky Simon vs Gaetano Pirrello

Su Mudaerji def. Zarrukh Adashev by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Dalcha Lungiambula def. Markus Perez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Francisco Figueiredo def. Jerome Rivera by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mike Davis def. Mason Jones by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Umar Nurmagomedov def. Sergey Morozov by technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:39, R2

Manon Fiorot def. Victoria Leonardo by TKO (strikes) at 4:08, R2

