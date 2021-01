UFC Fight Island 7: Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar Recap

Watch the recap and highlights from the UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs. Kattar (also known as UFC on ABC 1) main event between Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar from Saturday’s event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

