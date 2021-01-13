UFC Fight Island 7: Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar – Come Get It | Fight Preview

Preview Saturday’s UFC Fight Island 7 main event between former featherweight champion Max Holloway and rising contender Calvin Kattar.

UFC Fight Island 7 kicks off a triple header of UFC events featuring three events in eight days.

In the fight card’s co-main event, former interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit faces Matt Brown. UFC Fight Island 7 is the first UFC event of 2021.

(Courtesy of UFC)

