UFC Fight Island 7 loses fight at the last minute

January 16, 2021
UFC Fight Island 7 is down one bout with the last minute cancellation of a middleweight clash between Phil Hawes and Nassourdine Imavov.

Sources confirmed that cancellation following an initial report by RTSport.

Hawes’ manager, Daniel Rubenstein, told ESPN that his fighter was not medically cleared Saturday morning, but that the issue was not COVID-19 related. He added that the bout could be rescheduled as soon as next Saturday’s UFC 257, which also takes place in Abu Dhabi.

Hawes vs. Nassourdine was slated to be the featured bout on the UFC Fight Island 7 prelims. The main card is topped by former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway and rising contender Calvin Kattar and will be simulcast on ESPN+ and ABC.

