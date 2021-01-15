UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs. Kattar weigh-in results

The UFC returns to Fight Island and network television, all in one fell swoop. The promotion’s first event of a three-event, eight-day stint in Abu Dhabi is official following Friday’s weigh-in.

It takes place on ABC, a broadcast network that is owned by The Walt Disney Company, which is also the parent company of UFC broadcast partner ESPN. UFC Fight Island 7 will also be simulcast on ESPN+.

Main Event: Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar

UFC Fight Island 7 (aka UFC on ABC 1) features former featherweight champion Max Holloway squaring off against rising contender Calvin Kattar. Both fighters easily made weight, as did everyone else on the 11-bout fight card.

Holloway is looking to get back into the title picture after having lorded over the featherweight division for years.

He failed in his bid to become a two-division champion, losing to Dustin Poirier in a battle for the interim UFC lightweight championship in 2019. Holloway rebounded by defending his featherweight title from Frankie Edgar. He then lost back-to-back bouts and the belt to current 145-pound champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Kattar has gone 6-2 in the Octagon, including winning two bouts in 2020 against Jeremy Stephens and Dan Ige, which launched him up the rankings and into the title mix.

Co-Main Event: Carlos Condit vs. Matt Brown

UFC Fight Island 7 also features a pivotal welterweight co-main event. It’s not a bout that could influence the championship picture, but one that could determine two storied careers.

Former champion Carlos Condit and longtime contender Matt Brown are nearing the end of their respective careers. Each is taking things fight by fight, so this could mark the end for either or both of them.

Main Card (3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+)

Main Event: Featherweight Bout: Max Holloway (146) vs Calvin Kattar (146)

Co-Main Event: Welterweight Bout: Carlos Condit (171) vs Matt Brown (171)

Welterweight Bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio (171) vs Li Jingliang (170)

Middleweight Bout: Joaquin Buckley (185) vs Alessio di Chirico (186)

Middleweight Bout: Punahele Soriano (186) vs Dusko Todorovic (186)

Preliminary Card (12 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes (186) vs Nassourdine Imavov (186)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Wu Yanan (136) vs Joselyne Edwards (135)

Heavyweight Bout: Carlos Felipe (264) vs Justin Tafa (265)

Welterweight Bout: David Zawada (170) vs Ramazan Emeev (171)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Sarah Moras (136) vs Vanessa Melo (136)

Featherweight Bout: Jacob Kilburn (145) vs Austin Lingo (145)

UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs. Kattar weigh-in highlights video

(Video courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)