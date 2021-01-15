UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs. Kattar weigh-in face-offs video

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Fight Island for its third stint in in Abu Dhabi since the pandemic shutdown of 2020.

UFC Fight Island 7 (aka UFC on ABC 1) features a featherweight showdown between former champion Max Holloway and rising contender Calvin Kattar. It also features welterweight veterans Carlos Condit and Matt Brown squaring off in what could be the final fight of both men’s careers.

UFC Fight Island 7 takes place on Saturday on ABC. Watch Holloway, Kattar, Condit, Brown, and the rest of the fighters stare each other down for the final time before they step into the Octagon.

(Video courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs. Kattar weigh-in results

Main Card (3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+)

Main Event: Featherweight Bout: Max Holloway (146) vs Calvin Kattar (146)

Co-Main Event: Welterweight Bout: Carlos Condit (171) vs Matt Brown (171)

Welterweight Bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio (171) vs Li Jingliang (170)

Middleweight Bout: Joaquin Buckley (185) vs Alessio di Chirico (186)

Middleweight Bout: Punahele Soriano (186) vs Dusko Todorovic (186)

Preliminary Card (12 p.m. ET on ESPN+)