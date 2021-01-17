UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs. Kattar Post-fight Press Conference replay

(Courtesy of UFC)

The big winners from Saturday’s UFC Fight Island 7 fight card fielded questions from the media during the event’s post-fight press conference. Hear from former featherweight champion Max Holloway, former interim welterweight titleholder Carlos Condit, and UFC president Dana White.

Holloway, the top contender in the 145-pound division, faced No. 6 ranked Calvin Kattar in Saturday’s main event and put in one of his most impressive career performances.

