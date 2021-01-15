UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs. Kattar Live Results

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs. Kattar (aka UFC on ABC 1) from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, Jan. 16, on MMAWeekly.com)

UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs. Kattar start times

UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs. Kattar main card start time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on ABC and ESPN+

UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs. Kattar prelims start time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs. Kattar live results

UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs. Kattar takes place on Saturday, Jan. 16, at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. It is the promotion’s first event of a three-event, eight-day return to Fight Island and kicks off its 2021 schedule.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9, 2020, followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC Fight Island 7 is headlined by a featherweight bout between former champion Max Holloway and rising contender Calvin Kattar. It also features two popular welterweight veterans, Carlos Condit and Matt Brown, squaring off in what could be the final fight of either man’s career.

The UFC’s latest stint on Fight Island – it’s third – culminates in UFC 257 on Saturday, Jan. 23, which features Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor in a main event rematch.

UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs. Kattar results

UFC Fight Island 7 Main Card (3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+)

Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar

Carlos Condit vs Matt Brown

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Li Jingliang

Joaquin Buckley vs Alessio di Chirico

Punahele Soriano vs Dusko Todorovic

UFC Fight Island 7 Preliminary Card (12 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Phil Hawes vs Nassourdine Imavov

Wu Yanan vs Joselyne Edwards

Carlos Felipe vs Justin Tafa

David Zawada vs Ramazan Emeev

Sarah Moras vs Vanessa Melo

Jacob Kilburn vs Austin Lingo

