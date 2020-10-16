UFC Fight Island 6 weigh-in results: Brian Ortega and Korean Zombie on target

For the second consecutive week on UFC Fight Island, all the athletes made weight for their bouts.

Featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) are set to headline Saturday’s UFC Fight Island 6 card in Abu Dhabi.

Each of them stepped on the scale at 146 pounds, making their main event official at Friday’s UFC Fight Island 6 weigh-in.

Ortega surprisingly shaved his head before the weigh-in. Ortega’s manager, Tiki Ghosn, told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that his fighter was donating his hair to Locks of Love, a charity to benefit children undergoing chemotherapy.

Ortega enters the bout ranked No. 2 in the UFC featherweight division, while Jung comes in at No. 4. UFC president Dana White has said that the bout will determine the next challenger to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkov.

“It’s absolutely the No. 1 contender fight,” White told ESPN. “First of all, it’s the fight that should’ve happened a long time ago. We’re finally here, with all the crazy stuff that’s happened and all the crazy things that always happen in this business. For us to finally be here, the Zombie vs. Ortega, absolutely the winner of this fight should get the next title shot.”

The original UFC Fight Island 6 co-main event was set to feature Cyril Gane against fellow rising heavyweight contender Shamil Abdurakhimov. The bout underwent a shift to Gane vs. newcomer Ante Delija when Abdurakhimov withdrew for undisclosed reasons.

The bout was then canceled altogether earlier this week after Delija was pulled from the fight because of questions concerning his contractual status.

Taking that bout’s place is a pivotal women’s flyweight bout between Katlyn Chookagian and Jessica Andrade. Currently ranked No. 1 in the division, Chookagian welcomes Andrade, who is currently ranked No. 2 at strawweight, to the 125-pound weight class.

Both women were on point on Friday, stepping on the scale at 126 pounds each.

UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie takes place on Saturday on ESPN+.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor accepts Jan. 23 Dustin Poirier bout, targets Cowboys Stadium

UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie weigh-in results

UFC Fight Island 6 Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Brian Ortega (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)

Katlyn Chookagian (126) vs. Jessica Andrade (126)

Jim Crute (206) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (206)

Claudio Silva (171) vs. James Krause (171)

Thomas Almeida (146) vs. Jonathan Martinez (146)

UFC Fight Island 6 Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET)

Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Guram Kutateladze (156)

Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs. Poliana Botelho (125)

Jun Yong Park (185) vs. John Phillips (186)

Jamie Mullarkey (156) vs. Fares Ziam (156)

Gadzhimurad Antigulov (206) vs. Maxim Grishin (205.5)

Said Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Mark Striegl (136)

Brian Ortega shaves head, makes weight for Korean Zombie | UFC Fight Island 6

(Video courtesy of MMA Junkie)