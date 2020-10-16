UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie weigh-in face-offs video

Watch the UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie athletes face off ahead of Saturday’s bouts.

Featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) are set to headline UFC Fight Island 6 in Abu Dhabi.

Ortega enters the bout ranked No. 2 in the UFC featherweight division, while Jung comes in at No. 4. UFC president Dana White has said that the bout will determine the next challenger to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkov.

(Video courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

TRENDING > Conor McGregor accepts Jan. 23 Dustin Poirier bout, targets Cowboys Stadium

UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie weigh-in results

UFC Fight Island 6 Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Brian Ortega (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)

Katlyn Chookagian (126) vs. Jessica Andrade (126)

Jim Crute (206) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (206)

Claudio Silva (171) vs. James Krause (171)

Thomas Almeida (146) vs. Jonathan Martinez (146)

UFC Fight Island 6 Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET)