UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie weigh-in face-offs video

October 16, 2020
Watch the UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie athletes face off ahead of Saturday’s bouts.

Featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) are set to headline UFC Fight Island 6 in Abu Dhabi.

Ortega enters the bout ranked No. 2 in the UFC featherweight division, while Jung comes in at No. 4. UFC president Dana White has said that the bout will determine the next challenger to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkov.

UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie weigh-in results

UFC Fight Island 6 Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Brian Ortega (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)
  • Katlyn Chookagian (126) vs. Jessica Andrade (126)
  • Jim Crute (206) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (206)
  • Claudio Silva (171) vs. James Krause (171)
  • Thomas Almeida (146) vs. Jonathan Martinez (146)

UFC Fight Island 6 Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET) 

  • Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Guram Kutateladze (156)
  • Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs. Poliana Botelho (125)
  • Jun Yong Park (185) vs. John Phillips (186)
  • Jamie Mullarkey (156) vs. Fares Ziam (156)
  • Gadzhimurad Antigulov (206) vs. Maxim Grishin (205.5)
  • Said Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Mark Striegl (136)

