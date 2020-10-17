UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie Live Results

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie (aka UFC on ESPN+ 38) bout from the Flash Forum on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.)

UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie start times

UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie main card start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie prelims start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie live results from Fight Island

UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie takes place on Saturday, Oct. 17, on Fight Island. UFC Fight Island 6 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 38) is the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s fourth event of a five-week, five-event return stint at the Flash Forum in Abu Dhabi.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC Fight Island 6 features a featherweight No. 1 contenders bout between Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie). UFC president Dana White has said the winner will be the next to challenge featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

The UFC Fight Island 6 co-main event pits Katlyn Chookagian against Jessica Andrade in a pivotal women’s flyweight bout.

UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie results

UFC Fight Island 6 Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jessica Andrade

Jim Crute vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Claudio Silva vs. James Krause

Thomas Almeida vs. Jonathan Martinez

UFC Fight Island 6 Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Guram Kutateladze

Gillian Robertson vs. Poliana Botelho

Jun Yong Park vs. John Phillips

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Fares Ziam

Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Maxim Grishin

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Mark Striegl

UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie War Room breakdown

(Video courtesy of Full Reptile)