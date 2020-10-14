UFC Fight Island 6 co-main event shuffle after Cyril Gane vs. Ante Delija scrapped

Saturday’s UFC Fight Island 6 co-main event underwent a last-minute shuffle on Wednesday after the heavyweight bout between Cyril Gane and Ante Delija was canceled.

Gane was originally slated to face fellow rising contender Shamil Abdurakhimov in the UFC Fight Island 6 co-main event. Abdurakhimov withdrew for undisclosed reasons and was replaced by newcomer Delija.

Delija, however, was removed from the bout this week following issues concerning his contractual status, according to MMA Fighting.

With COVID-19 protocols in place, there was not enough time to find a suitable replacement for Delija to keep Gane on the fight card.

With the bout canceled, a women’s flyweight bout between Katlyn Chookagian and Jessica Andrade takes the co-main event slot. Chookagian is the No. 1 ranked flyweight contender. She welcomes Andrade, who is currently the No. 2 ranked strawweight, to the division on Saturday.

UFC Fight Island 6 is headlined by a men’s featherweight contender bout between No. 2 ranked Brian Ortega and No. 4 ranked Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie).

