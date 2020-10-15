UFC Fight Island 6: Brian Ortega vs. Korean Zombie beach face-off

Top UFC featherweights Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) are about to throw down in the Octagon. They’ll square off in the UFC Fight Island 6 main event on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Ahead of their fight, watch as Ortega and Jung faced off in the Octagon on the beaches of UFC Fight Island.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Conor McGregor accepts Jan. 23 Dustin Poirier bout, targets Cowboys Stadium

Related Video > Brian Ortega shuts down the trash talk with Korean Zombie | UFC Fight Island 6

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)