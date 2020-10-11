UFC Fight Island 5 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Following Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, the main event and co-main event winners fielded questions during the post-fight press conference.

Hear Cory Sandhagen’s thoughts on his main event win over former title challenger and top ranked bantamweight Marlon Moraes. “The Sandman” made his case for getting a crack at the winner of champion Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling.

Featherweight Edson Barboza discussed his impressive win over Makwan Amirkhani and where he sees himself in the division.

