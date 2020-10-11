HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Moraes vs Sandhagen live results

featuredUFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen Live Results

Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen UFC Fight Island 5 weigh-in

featuredMarlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen set for UFC Fight Island 5 (weigh-in results)

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor UFC 178

featuredConor McGregor accepts UFC offer to fight Dustin Poirier, but won’t wait

Khabib Nurmagomedov - Georges St-Pierre

featuredWould Georges St-Pierre return to UFC to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov?

UFC Fight Island 5 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

October 11, 2020
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Following Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, the main event and co-main event winners fielded questions during the post-fight press conference.

Hear Cory Sandhagen’s thoughts on his main event win over former title challenger and top ranked bantamweight Marlon Moraes. “The Sandman” made his case for getting a crack at the winner of champion Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling.

Featherweight Edson Barboza discussed his impressive win over Makwan Amirkhani and where he sees himself in the division.

TRENDING > Jon Jones admits to hiding under cage to avoid drug test

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA