UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen preview

Take a look at UFC Fight Island 5’s bantamweight main event matchup between Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen set to go down on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi.

Moraes is only one fight removed from his attempt to take the UFC bantamweight belt from Henry Cejudo. Sandhagen is fresh off of a loss to Aljamain Sterling.

With Petr Yan now holding the belt and expected to defend against Sterling, Moraes and Sandhagen are each looking for a big win to remain in the mix for a shot at the belt.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

