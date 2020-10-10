UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen Live Results

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen (aka UFC on ESPN+ 37) bout from the Flash Forum on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.)

UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen start times

UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen main card start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFCFight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen prelims start time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen live results from Fight Island

UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen takes place on Saturday, Oct. 10, on Fight Island. UFC Fight Island 5 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 37) is the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s third event of a five-week, five-event return stint at the Flash Forum in Abu Dhabi.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC Fight Island 5 features a bantamweight bout between Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen, two contenders looking for an impressive performance to help remain in the hunt for a title shot. The UFC Fight Island 5 co-main event pits Edson Barboza against Makwan Amirkhani in a featherweight showdown.

UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen results

UFC Fight Island 5 Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event: Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen

Co-Main Event: Edson Barboza vs Makwan Amirkhani

Ben Rothwell vs Marcin Tybura

Markus Perez vs Dricus Du Plessis

Tom Aspinall def. Alan Baudot by TKO (punches) at 1:35, R1

by TKO (punches) at 1:35, R1 Ilia Topuria def. Youssef Zalal by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC Fight Island 5 Preliminary Card (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Tom Breese def. KB Bhullar by TKO (punches) at 1:42, R1

by TKO (punches) at 1:42, R1 Chris Daukaus def. Rodrigo Nascimento by TKO (punches) at 0:45, R1

by TKO (punches) at 0:45, R1 Joaquin Buckley def. Impa Kasanganay by KO (spinning back kick) at 2:03, R2

def. Impa Kasanganay by KO (spinning back kick) at 2:03, R2 Tony Kelly def. Ali AlQaisi by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) Giga Chikadze def Omar Morales by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Tracy Cortez def. Stephanie Egger by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Tagir Ulanbekov def. Bruno Silva by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen War Room breakdown

(Video courtesy of Full Reptile)