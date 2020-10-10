HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 10, 2020
(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen (aka UFC on ESPN+ 37) bout from the Flash Forum on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.)

UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen start times

  • UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen main card start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+
  • UFCFight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen prelims start time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen live results from Fight Island

UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen takes place on Saturday, Oct. 10, on Fight Island. UFC Fight Island 5 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 37) is the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s third event of a five-week, five-event return stint at the Flash Forum in Abu Dhabi.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC Fight Island 5 features a bantamweight bout between Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen, two contenders looking for an impressive performance to help remain in the hunt for a title shot. The UFC Fight Island 5 co-main event pits Edson Barboza against Makwan Amirkhani in a featherweight showdown.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen results

UFC Fight Island 5 Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Main Event: Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen
  • Co-Main Event: Edson Barboza vs Makwan Amirkhani
  • Ben Rothwell vs Marcin Tybura
  • Markus Perez vs Dricus Du Plessis
  • Tom Aspinall def. Alan Baudot by TKO (punches) at 1:35, R1
  • Ilia Topuria def. Youssef Zalal by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC Fight Island 5 Preliminary Card (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Tom Breese def. KB Bhullar by TKO (punches) at 1:42, R1
  • Chris Daukaus def. Rodrigo Nascimento by TKO (punches) at 0:45, R1
  • Joaquin Buckley def. Impa Kasanganay by KO (spinning back kick) at 2:03, R2
  • Tony Kelly def. Ali AlQaisi by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Giga Chikadze def Omar Morales by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Tracy Cortez def. Stephanie Egger by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Tagir Ulanbekov def. Bruno Silva by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen War Room breakdown

(Video courtesy of Full Reptile)

