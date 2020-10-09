UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen face-offs video

Watch the UFC Fight Island 5 face-offs, where main eventers Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen, as well as the rest of the athletes, squared off after making weight ahead of Saturday’s bouts in Abu Dhabi.

UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen weigh-in results

UFC Fight Island 5 Main Card (8pm ET on ESPN+)

Main Event: Marlon Moraes (136) vs Cory Sandhagen (136)

Co-Main Event: Edson Barboza (145.5) vs Makwan Amirkhani (146)

Ben Rothwell (265) vs Marcin Tybura (263)

Markus Perez (186) vs Dricus Du Plessis (186)

Tom Aspinall (252) vs Alan Baudot (254)

Youssef Zalal (146) vs Ilia Topuria (146)

UFC Fight Island 5 Prelims (5pm ET on ESPN+)

Tom Breese (186) vs KB Bhullar (186)

Chris Daukaus (227) vs Rodrigo Nascimento (265)

Impa Kasanganay (185.5) vs Joaquin Buckley (185.5)

Ali AlQaisi (136) vs Tony Kelley (136)

Giga Chikadze (146) vs Omar Morales (145.5)

Tracy Cortez (136) vs Stephanie Egger (135.5)

Bruno Silva (125.5) vs Tagir Ulanbekov (126)

