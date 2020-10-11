UFC Fight Island 5 Bonuses: Joaquin Buckley cashes in with ridiculous KO

Following Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen event at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, the fight promotion announced the recipients of the performance-based bonuses.

In a night of spectacular finishes, four fighters were awarded an extra $50,000 for their talents inside the octagon. Joaquin Buckley, Cory Sandhagen, Chris Daukaus, and Tom Breese were awarded Performance of the Night bonuses.

Buckley made the most of his trip to “Fight Island,” scoring one of the most unbelievable knockouts in combat sports history. The highlight of the finish generated millions of likes and shares.

THE MOST UNBELIEVABLE KO IN UFC HISTORY 🤯 #UFCFightIsland5 pic.twitter.com/O7BOJg8h9c — UFC (@ufc) October 10, 2020

In the fight card’s main event, Sandhagen scored the biggest win of his career when he knocked out former title challenger and WSOF champion Marlon Moraes. Moraes entered the fight as the top ranked bantamweight in the world. Sandhagen made a statement with his performance and took home some added cash.

RELATED > UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen Live Results

Middleweight Tom Breese earned his bonus for his first-round knockout of KB Bhullar in the featured bout on the preliminary fight card. The 29-year old got it done with a jab.

STUNG. 🐝



Tom Breese is back in a BIG WAY.



[ Watch more on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/8J0Htyd7ho — UFC (@ufc) October 10, 2020

The fourth Performance of the Night bonus went to heavyweight Chad Daukaus for his first-round knockout win over Rodrigo Nascimento. A flurry of punches ended the bout just 45 seconds in.