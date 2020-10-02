UFC Fight Island 4: Holm vs Aldana Odds Breakdown

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 2, 2020
Check out the odds and breakdown for UFC Fight Island 4 (aka UFC on ESPN 16) featuring Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana with the best in the business.

This is an MMAWeekly EXCLUSIVE with Cage Side Seat’s Jim “Gries” Grieshaber, as he and world-renowned betting expert Lee Sterling break down this UFC Fight Night card headlined by the legendary Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana.

Only on Cage Side Seat with “Gries” on MMAWeekly.com.

