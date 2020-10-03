UFC Fight Island 4: Holm vs. Aldana Live Results

UFC Fight Island 4: Holm vs. Aldana start times

UFC Fight Island 4: Holm vs. Aldana main card start time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+

UFCFight Island 4: Holm vs. Aldana prelims start time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Fight Island 4: Holm vs. Aldana live results from Fight Island

UFC Fight Island 4: Holm vs. Aldana takes place on Saturday, Oct. 3, on Fight Island. UFC Fight Island 4 (aka UFC on ESPN 16) is the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s second event of a five-week, five-event return stint at the Flash Forum in Abu Dhabi.

UFC Fight Island 4 features a bantamweight bout between former champion Holly Holm and rising contender Irene Aldana. The UFC Fight Island 4 co-main event pits Yorgan de Castor against Carlos Felipe in a heavyweight showdown.

UFC Fight Island 4: Holm vs. Aldana results

UFC Fight Island 4 Main Card (10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Holly Holm def. Irene Aldana by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-45, 50-45)

by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-45, 50-45) Carlos Felipe def. Yorgan De Castro by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Germaine de Randamie def. Julianna Pena by technical submission (guillotine choke) at 3:25, R3

by technical submission (guillotine choke) at 3:25, R3 Kyler Phillips def. Cameron Else by TKO (punches and elbows) at 0:44, R2

by TKO (punches and elbows) at 0:44, R2 Dusko Todorovic def. Dequan Townsend by TKO (punches) at 3:15, R2

UFC Fight Island 4 Preliminary Card (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Carlos Condit def. Court McGee by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Charles Jourdain vs. Joshua Culibao rules a split draw (30-27, 28-29, 28-28)

rules a split draw (30-27, 28-29, 28-28) Nassourdine Imavov def. Jordan Williams by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-28)

Loma Lookboonmee def. Jinh Yu Frey by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) Casey Kenney def. Alateng Heili by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-27)

by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-27) Luigi Vendramini def. Jessin Ayari by TKO (head kick and punches) at 1:12, R1

UFC Fight Island 4: Holm vs. Aldana odds breakdown

