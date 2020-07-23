UFC Fight Island 3 face-offs: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (20-5) faces Darren Till (18-2-1) in the main event of the final Fight Island event on Saturday, July 25.

Before they step onto the scale on Friday, Whittaker and Till stared each other down in an Octagon on the beach of Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The bout against Till will be Whittaker’s first fight since losing the title to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 in October 2019, but he looked rather confident in their inaugural staredown.

