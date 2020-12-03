HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredKhabib has no interest in fighting Conor McGregor again, reveals new fight promotion

Leon Edwards punches Rafael dos Anjos at UFC on ESPN 4

featuredLeon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev latest UFC main event canceled by COVID-19

featuredAnthony Smith submits Devin Clark in UFC Vegas 15 main event

Mike Tyson rips shot to Roy Jones Jr body

featuredMike Tyson shows flashes of the headhunter in unofficial draw with Roy Jones Jr.

UFC featherweight Yair Rodriguez suspended by USADA

December 3, 2020
NoNo Comments

USADA announced on Thursday that Yair Rodriguez, of Chihuahua, Mexico, has accepted a six-month sanction for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy resulting from three Whereabouts Failures during a 12-month period.

Like all UFC athletes, Rodriguez, 28, is a member of the UFC Registered Testing Pool and is therefore subject to certain Whereabouts responsibilities, which allow him to be located for testing. Accurate Whereabouts information is a crucial component of an effective out-of-competition testing program because it enables anti-doping organizations to conduct no-notice sample collections, which helps maintain effective doping deterrence and detection.

Rodriguez failed to update his Whereabouts information and was unavailable for testing at locations provided in his Whereabouts Filings on three occasions. He accrued a Whereabouts Failure in each of the first three quarters of 2020. The accumulation of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period constitutes a policy violation under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy.

Rodriguez was eligible for a reduction in the period of ineligibility because his conduct did not raise suspicion that he was trying to avoid being available for testing. He received reductions based on his degree of fault and for his Full and Complete Cooperation.

Rodriguez’s six-month period of ineligibility began on September 8, 2020, the date on which his third Whereabouts Failure was declared against him.

TRENDING > YouTuber Jake Paul claims he’s in talks to fight Conor McGregor

Trending Video > Mike Tyson: UFC was kicking Boxing’s Butt

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA