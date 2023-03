UFC fans welcome Jon Jones back with raucous cheers | VIDEO

Jon Jones walked out on stage for the UFC 285 Pre-fight Press Conference on Thursday to raucous cheers from the fans in attendance.

Jones returns after three years away from competition to take on former interim champion and top contender Ciryl Gane in the UFC 285 main event on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the vacant heavyweight title.

