UFC Fallout: Cory Sandhagen steals the show at UFC Vegas 18

MMAWeekly’s Jim Grieshaber and Jeff Cain break down the weekly news in MMA and talk about the upcoming UFC 258: Usman vs Burns event in Las Vegas.

The boys also wrap up UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov event that featured Cory Sandhagen’s vicious flying knee knockout of Frankie Edgar.

