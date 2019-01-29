UFC Events Pick Em Contest!

MMAWeekly.com and MyBookie have teamed up to give MMA fight fans a rewarding and free MMA pick ’em contest. It’s free and easy; simply turn your handicapping skills into cash.

You think you have the skill and the knowledge to pick the winners at this weekends event – UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2? Then go over to https://www.tapology.com/groups/98 and enter your picks and see how you match up and possibly win a prize. See the details below.

Do you think you can pick the winners in the next UFC event? How about over the next 5 events? Could you get lucky and win? If you want to participate, all you have to do is open an account at Tapology, join our group MMAWEEKLY, and make your winning picks for the next UFC event. Prizes are awarded on an event by event basis.

See the details below:

MMA Pick Em Contest with Prize

Group Name: MMAWEEKLY

Step 1: Open an account at Tapology.com: https://www.tapology.com/groups/98

Step 2: Join group MMAWEEKLY

Step3: Enter picks for the Current UFC Event.

We plan to run this open MMA pick’em contest under the Group MMAWEEKLY for the next 5 UFC events.

Top 3 leaderboard finishers will win Freeplay bonus money at Mybookie.ag after each event. To receive a prize open a player account at mybookie.ag or https://bit.ly/2Dh88Hl.

Promo code: MMAWEEKLY

Freeplay Prizes to be awarded after each event: 1st $200 (Freeplay), 2nd $100 (Freeplay), and 3rd $50 (Freeplay). Standard freeplay rollover will apply on the bonus money before it can be cashed out.

After the event email editor@mmaweekly.com or affiliates@webpartners.co your player account details. We need both your Tapology username and Mybookie account number to confirm and award the Freeplay prize to your Mybookie account. Be sure to follow us on twitter at @MybookieMMA and at @MMAWeeklycom for the latest MMA news.