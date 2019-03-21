HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC on ESPN+ 6 Live Results: Thompson vs. Pettis (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

March 21, 2019
(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC on ESPN+ 6: Thompson vs. Pettis bout from Nashville is scheduled to begin on Saturday, March 23, at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.)

UFC on ESPN+ 6: Thompson vs. Pettis lands in Music City for a fiery welterweight showdown. Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Anthony “Showtime” Pettis are each looking to make a statement as the UFC makes its way back to Nashville, Tenn.

Thompson is a two-time welterweight championship challenger, but was unsuccessful in taking the belt away from Tyron Woodley. Now that Kamaru Usman holds the belt, however, Thompson sees a clear path to another title shot in his future, but he’ll have to get through Pettis to make it happen.

As a former UFC and WEC lightweight champion, Pettis is making his promotional welterweight debut in Nashville, looking to knock off Thompson and get his mojo back as he seeks a belt in a new weight class.

The UFC on ESPN+ 6 co-main event features heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Justin Willis, who are trying to crash into title talk.

UFC on ESPN+ 6 takes place on Saturday, March 23, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC on ESPN+ 6 Live Results: Thompson vs. Pettis Full Live Results

