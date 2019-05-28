HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUrijah Faber confirms UFC comeback: ‘I just accepted a fight’

featuredConor McGregor reveals injury to left hand suffered in training

Khabib Nurmagomedov - UFC 229 Post-Fight

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov cleared for UFC 242 after teammates receive reduced suspensions

Conor McGregor launches kick at Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 weigh-in

featuredConor McGregor details injury, strategy issues that plagued him in Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

UFC Stockholm Preview: Breaking down Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith (video)

May 28, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

In the latest episode of Inside the Octagon, Dan Hardy and John Gooden preview the UFC on ESPN+ 11 main event between former light heavyweight title challengers Alex “The Mauler” Gustafsson and Anthony “Lionheart” Smith.

Dan breaks down the styles of both fighters and explains how the elusive footwork and striking of Gustafsson match up with the aggressive striking of Smith.

Hosted by UFC commentators John Gooden and Dan Hardy, UFC Inside the Octagon is an in-depth tactical analysis show that previews the feature fights at upcoming UFC events.

TRENDING > Never saw UFC 1? Watch it now, FREE! (full event video)

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC on ESPN+ 11: Gustafsson vs. Smith live results on Saturday, June 1, from Stockholm, Sweden. Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith square off in the main event. 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA