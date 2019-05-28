UFC Stockholm Preview: Breaking down Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

In the latest episode of Inside the Octagon, Dan Hardy and John Gooden preview the UFC on ESPN+ 11 main event between former light heavyweight title challengers Alex “The Mauler” Gustafsson and Anthony “Lionheart” Smith.

Dan breaks down the styles of both fighters and explains how the elusive footwork and striking of Gustafsson match up with the aggressive striking of Smith.

Hosted by UFC commentators John Gooden and Dan Hardy, UFC Inside the Octagon is an in-depth tactical analysis show that previews the feature fights at upcoming UFC events.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC on ESPN+ 11: Gustafsson vs. Smith live results on Saturday, June 1, from Stockholm, Sweden. Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith square off in the main event.