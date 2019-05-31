UFC on ESPN+ 11 Full Live Results: Gustafsson vs. Smith (Results & Fight Stats)

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC on ESPN+ 11: Gustafsson vs. Smith bout from Stockholm, Sweden, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 1, at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.)

The Ultimate Fighting Champion returns to Stockholm, Sweden, this week for UFC on ESPN+ 11: Gustafsson vs. Smith.

The headlining bout on the Stockholm fight card features two UFC light heavyweight contenders who are looking to keep their names in the championship conversation.

Tune in Saturday, June 1, for UFC on ESPN+ 11: Gustafsson vs. Smith full live results from Stockholm, Sweden, on MMAWeekly.com.

Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith are both coming off of losses to current UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, which puts ever more pressure on them to win in Sweden. It is going to be difficult for either man to find a quick path back to a title shot, but even more so for Gustafsson, as he has now lost to Jones twice.

A victory at UFC on ESPN+ 11 is crucial for both men, however, if they hope to remain relevant in the upper echelon of the 205-pound division.

Ilir Latifi vs. Volkan Oezdemir UFC Stockholm co-main event fight canceled

UFC on ESPN+ 11 lost its original co-main event on Thursday, as home country favorite Ilir Latifi had to bow out of his fight with Swede Volkan Oezdemir because of an injury. With no time to react, UFC officials decided to move forward with 12 bouts, reducing the main card from six to five fights.

The co-main event in Stockholm now features Jimi Manuwa vs. Aleksandar Rakic.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC on ESPN+ 11 Full Live Results: Gustafsson vs. Smith from Stockholm

UFC on ESPN+ 11 Fight Card in Stockholm, Sweden

Main Card (on ESPN+)

Main Event : Alexander Gustafsson vs Anthony Smith

Co-Main Event : Jimi Manuwa vs Aleksandar Rakic

Makwan Amirkhani vs Chris Fishgold

Damir Hadzovic vs Christos Giagos

Daniel Teymur vs Sung Bin Jo

Prelims (on ESPN2)