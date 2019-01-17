HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredAlexander Hernandez Calls ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone a ’60-Percent’ Fighter Who Runs From Adversity

featuredHenry Cejudo Promises to Teach TJ Dillashaw a Harsh Lesson in Humility: ‘I’m Going to Make Him Pay’

Joseph Benavidez

featuredJoseph Benavidez Believes the Whole Flyweight Division is Rooting for Henry Cejudo Over TJ Dillashaw

featuredJon Jones’ Coach Says He Has a Scary Level of Motivation Heading into 2019

UFC Brooklyn Media Day Face-Off Video

January 17, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Several of the fighters from the UFC’s first foray with ESPN squared off for photographers at the UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw media day. Watch as Greg Hardy and Allen Crowder, Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich, and others stared each other down ahead of Saturday’s fights from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Notably absent from the media day festivities were main eventers Henry Cejudo and TJ Dillashaw, as well as ESPN Prelim headliners Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Alex Hernandez, who have their own press conference scheduled for Thursday afternoon, after which they will square off for the cameras.

TRENDING > Amanda Nunes Says No to Cris Cyborg, She’s Done with 145-Pound Division

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Jan. 19, for full UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Live Results and Fight Stats. The first bout is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT with Cejudo vs. Dillashaw finishing out the night.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA