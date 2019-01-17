UFC Brooklyn Media Day Face-Off Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Several of the fighters from the UFC’s first foray with ESPN squared off for photographers at the UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw media day. Watch as Greg Hardy and Allen Crowder, Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich, and others stared each other down ahead of Saturday’s fights from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Notably absent from the media day festivities were main eventers Henry Cejudo and TJ Dillashaw, as well as ESPN Prelim headliners Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Alex Hernandez, who have their own press conference scheduled for Thursday afternoon, after which they will square off for the cameras.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Jan. 19, for full UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Live Results and Fight Stats. The first bout is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT with Cejudo vs. Dillashaw finishing out the night.