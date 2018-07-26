UFC Dual-Division Champ Daniel Cormier Gets Hero’s Welcome at Fox Sports

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 25, 2018
Aside from being the UFC’s dual-division light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier also serves as co-host of the popular UFC Tonight magazine style show alongside Kenny Florian on Fox Sports 1. 

Cormier took a little time off from the broadcast booth recently for his “other” job, fighting in the Octagon.

Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 on July 7 to become only the second fighter in UFC history to hold belts in two divisions simultaneously. Conor McGregor is the only other fighter to do so. Cormier is now trying to decide if he will hold onto his light heavyweight strap and defend it before he steps into a blockbuster heavyweight bout with Brock Lesnar early next year and then retires.

Either way, his win over Miocic was a job well done to his co-workers at Fox Sports, who gave Cormier and his family a hero’s welcome when he returned on Wednesday to re-take his spot at the UFC Tonight desk.

This was @dc_mma hero’s welcome back to FOX Sports today!

A post shared by John Stouffer (@stouffer3) on

               

