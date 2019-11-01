UFC Drug Czar praises Nate Diaz’s gangster move on adverse drug test

UFC drug czar Jeff Novitsky gave praise to Nate Diaz’s gangster move to prove his innocence in the failed drug test leading up to his fight with Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.