UFC Drug Czar Jeff Novitzky Addresses Jon Jones UFC 232 Drug Test Debacle

There has been a massive amount of focus on Jon Jones’ recent drug test showing what is being deemed residual amounts of the banned substance he tested positive for on July 28, 2017. Despite that finding, UFC 232 was moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles to keep his main event with Alexander Gustafsson intact.

Trying to address questions surrounding how this whole situation unfolded, UFC vice president of athlete health and performance Jeff Novitzky on Friday met with members of the media, including MMAWeekly.com, to address Jones’ drug testing history, the move to Los Angeles, and associated matters.

