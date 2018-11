UFC Denver: Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier Preivew ‘The Korean Zombie’ vs. Yair Rodriguez

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC commentator Joe Rogan and two-division champion Daniel Cormier breakdown the main event matchup in Denver between “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung and Yair Rodriguez.

TRENDING > T.J. Dillashaw vs. Henry Cejudo for Flyweight Title Targeted for UFC 233

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 10 for full UFC Fight Night 139: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.