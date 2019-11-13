UFC debut win behind him, Sean Woodson ready to go full steam ahead

Looking back on his unanimous decision victory over Kyle Bochniak at UFC on ESPN 6 on October 18, featherweight Sean Woodson sees both things he liked and did not like about the fight, but is overall pleased with how it turned out.

Feeling that he could have possibly finished Bochniak in the fight but being unable to is Woodson’s biggest gripe about the fight, but still he feels like picking up a convincing win in his UFC debut is worth a minor grievance.

“Overall I’m really happy with the performance,” Woodson told MMAWeekly.com. “I was saying before the fight that I wanted to be the first guy to finish him, and I was really close to doing that, and I was pretty disappointed in myself that I didn’t get the finish, but looking back on it I’m pretty happy with the fight.

“I feel like that was a really good debut fight for me. I got to go three hard rounds with a tough guy who pushed the pace and stayed in my face the entire time. Overall I’m pretty happy.”

For Woodson, being able to make his proper UFC debut after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series earlier this year was the fulfillment of a goal when he first started fighting in the amateur ranks several years ago.

“It was amazing,” said Woodson. “It was a dream come true.

“I know guys say this so many times, but I felt right at home. I pride myself on being able to stay calm, cool and collected in all my fights, but fight week in the hotel and fight morning and fight day I was feeling a little more nervous than usual and thought the nerves might get the best of me, but the moment my music played and I walked out there I was good and it was so much fun.”

TRENDING > Nick Diaz willing to fight again, lashes out at Jorge Masvidal

While he feels a sense of accomplishment having gotten to the UFC and picked up a win, Woodson feels like the hard work is just now beginning.

“I feel like I’ve proved that I belong right here,” Woodson said. “I’m super proud of everything I’ve done and overcome to be where I’m at right now, but I definitely feel like I’ve opened a new chapter. This is a new journey. This is only the beginning.”

For Woodson, the main goal now that he is in the UFC is to be as active as he can be.

“I’ve had times in my career where I’ve had seven, eight, nine month layoffs, and I don’t want to do that here,” said Woodson. “Now that I’ve opened this door to the UFC, I want to hit the ground running. I don’t want to slow down. I want to stay active and fight every three months if possible.”