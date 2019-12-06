UFC DC weigh-in results: Co-main event fighter Cynthia Calvillo 4.5 pounds over the mark

The UFC on ESPN 7 fight card is set following Friday’s official weigh-in, but it wasn’t without some negotiating.

Though main event heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Jairzinho Rozenstruik weren’t even close to the 265-pound limit for the division, co-main event fighter Cynthia Calvillo blew past the strawweight cap of 116 pounds.

Calvillo stepped on the scale at 120.5 pounds, putting her 4.5 pounds over the limit. Her opponent, Marina Rodriguez, made weight at 115.5 pounds. Though UFC PR officials indicated that Rodriguez would receive 30-percent of Calvillo’s fight purse to fight at a catchweight, it took a little time and discussion before she agreed to do so.

Calvillo, however, wasn’t the only fighter to have issues with the scale.

Tim Means, who faces Thiago Alves in the featured fight on the UFC DC prelims, initially weighed 171.5 pounds on the scale. He made a second attempt to reach the 171-pound limit for their welterweight non-title bout.

Like Calvillo, Matt Sayles also failed to make weight for his featherweight fight with Bryce Mitchell. Sayles weighed 148.5 pounds or 2.5 pounds over the limit for the non-title fight. Sayles will forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Mitchell to keep the bout intact.

UFC on ESPN 7 Fight Card

Main Card (9 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Alistair Overeem (248) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (250.5)

Marina Rodriguez (115.5) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (120.5)

Stefan Struve (265.3) vs. Ben Rothwell (265.2)

Aspen Ladd (136) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (135.1)

Cody Stamann (135.2) vs. Song Yadong (135.2)

Rob Font (135.1) vs. Ricky Simon (135.2)

Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Thiago Alves (171) vs. Tim Means (171)

Billy Quarantillo (145.2) vs. Jacob Kilburn (145.3)

Bryce Mitchell (145.2) vs. Matt Sayles (148.5)

Joe Solecki (156) vs. Matt Wiman (155.3)

Early Prelims (6 pm. ET on ESPN+)