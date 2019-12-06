UFC DC: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik weigh-in face-offs video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

See all the fighters face off at the UFC on ESPN 7 weigh-ins. The card is headlined by a heavyweight contest between Alistair Overeem and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

TRENDING > Dana White has verbal deal in place with Floyd Mayweather

The Ultimate Fighting Championship lands in Washington, DC, this week for a fight card topped by the big boys. The UFC on ESPN 7 main event features 39-year-old Alistair Overeem, who faces 31-year-old Jairzinho Rozenstruik, as he makes a final run at the UFC heavyweight title.

Tune in for full UFC on ESPN 7: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik live results from Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, on Saturday, Dec. 7 on MMAWeekly.com.