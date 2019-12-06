HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC DC: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik weigh-in face-offs video

December 6, 2019
See all the fighters face off at the UFC on ESPN 7 weigh-ins. The card is headlined by a heavyweight contest between Alistair Overeem and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship lands in Washington, DC, this week for a fight card topped by the big boys. The UFC on ESPN 7 main event features 39-year-old Alistair Overeem, who faces 31-year-old Jairzinho Rozenstruik, as he makes a final run at the UFC heavyweight title.

Tune in for full UFC on ESPN 7: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik live results from Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, on Saturday, Dec. 7 on MMAWeekly.com.

