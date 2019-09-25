UFC Copenhagen: Hermansson vs. Cannonier Inside the Octagon Preview (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

In this episode of Inside the Octagon, John Gooden and Dan Hardy preview the main event at UFC Copenhagen, as Jack “The Joker” Hermansson takes on Jared “The Killa Gorilla” Cannonier.

Riding high on an impressive four-fight win streak, Hermansson will be hoping that an impressive performance in Copenhagen can move him into title contention. His opponent, however, will have other ideas. Boasting an incredible chin and knock-out power, Cannonier is a fighter happy to go toe to toe with any opponent across three different weight divisions.

Will Cannonier smash his way to victory or will Hermansson have the last laugh in Copenhagen?

Hosted by UFC commentators John Gooden and Dan Hardy, UFC Inside the Octagon is an in-depth tactical analysis show that previews the feature fights at upcoming UFC events.

Tune in for full UFC on ESPN+ 18: Hermansson vs. Cannonier live results on Saturday, Sept. 28, on MMAWeekly.com. The UFC Copenhagen main event features a pivotal middleweight battle between contenders Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier.