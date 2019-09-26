UFC Copenhagen: Hermansson vs. Cannonier face-offs video

(Courtesy of Full Reptile)

Check out the UFC on ESPN+ 18 face-offs ahead of Saturday’s middleweight showdown between Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Tune in for full UFC on ESPN+ 18: Hermansson vs. Cannonier live results on Saturday, Sept. 28, on MMAWeekly.com. The UFC Copenhagen main event features a pivotal middleweight battle between contenders Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier.