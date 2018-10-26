Conor McGregor Posts Emotional Video Looking Back on His Life

View this post on Instagram
Last week was a proper proud moment for me loading up the very first @properwhiskey delivery truck. I have gone from building sites to boxing rings. From welfare Q’s to UFC cages. I’ve been through it all and I keep on trucking! It doesn’t matter whether you are a plumber, a fighter, a first responder, a teacher, a bartender, or an entrepreneur…if you put in the work and live life with passion, belief and love for others, it is all you need. Sláinte to all of you! #OneForAll
Conor McGregor has traveled a long road from having been on welfare to scaling the top of the sports world. Despite his swagger when it comes to fighting, it’s a feat that doesn’t appear to be lost on the mixed martial arts superstar.
McGregor hasn’t only attained massive heights in the fight game, he’s leveraged his success to build his empire outside of the cage, as well. The latest monumental moment for McGregor was the launch of his own brand of Irish Whiskey called Proper No. 12.