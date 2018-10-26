Conor McGregor Posts Emotional Video Looking Back on His Life

Conor McGregor has traveled a long road from having been on welfare to scaling the top of the sports world. Despite his swagger when it comes to fighting, it’s a feat that doesn’t appear to be lost on the mixed martial arts superstar.

McGregor hasn’t only attained massive heights in the fight game, he’s leveraged his success to build his empire outside of the cage, as well. The latest monumental moment for McGregor was the launch of his own brand of Irish Whiskey called Proper No. 12.