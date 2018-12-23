HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor Says His Whiskey is About Legacy, Not Money

December 23, 2018
NoNo Comments

In the lead-up to his latest fight, former UFC dual-division champion Conor McGregor launched his own brand of Irish whiskey. While he is expected to make truckloads of money from the venture, he insists his foray into the world of spirits is about something much bigger than money.

When a fan on Twitter noted that if McGregor’s nearly 30 million followers could produce an ungodly amount of cash for the Irishman, he appreciated the sentiment, but insisted money wasn’t the overall objective.

“Thank you, but I don’t care about the money with this. I already have it,” McGregor wrote. “This creation lives on for me long after I am gone!

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Should Not Profit from ‘Staged’ Bus Attack, According to Lawsuit

“Is is the third time in my 30 years on this earth that I have created something to live on: my son, my fighting legacy, my whiskey. Blessed beyond money.”

McGregor lost his UFC 229 bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov. His fighting career has since been mired in untangling the fallout from a post-fight altercation between Nurmagomedov, McGregor, and their camps.

McGregor has yet to skip a beat on building his whiskey brand. He has been seen quite a lot in public since the fight, although it has had little to do with the fight game. Though McGregor insists he’s not done fighting, but he has mostly been promoting his whiskey brand, adding to his latest legacy.

 

