Conor McGregor Says His Whiskey is About Legacy, Not Money

In the lead-up to his latest fight, former UFC dual-division champion Conor McGregor launched his own brand of Irish whiskey. While he is expected to make truckloads of money from the venture, he insists his foray into the world of spirits is about something much bigger than money.
When a fan on Twitter noted that if McGregor’s nearly 30 million followers could produce an ungodly amount of cash for the Irishman, he appreciated the sentiment, but insisted money wasn’t the overall objective.
“Thank you, but I don’t care about the money with this. I already have it,” McGregor wrote. “This creation lives on for me long after I am gone!
TRENDING > Conor McGregor Should Not Profit from ‘Staged’ Bus Attack, According to Lawsuit
“Is is the third time in my 30 years on this earth that I have created something to live on: my son, my fighting legacy, my whiskey. Blessed beyond money.”
Thank you but I don’t care about the money with this.
I already have it.
This creation lives on for me long after I am gone!
It is the 3rd time in my 30yrs on this earth that I have created something to live on!
My son.
My fighting legacy.
My whiskey.
Blessed beyond money. https://t.co/Bfho2vaY0u
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 23, 2018
McGregor lost his UFC 229 bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov. His fighting career has since been mired in untangling the fallout from a post-fight altercation between Nurmagomedov, McGregor, and their camps.
McGregor has yet to skip a beat on building his whiskey brand. He has been seen quite a lot in public since the fight, although it has had little to do with the fight game. Though McGregor insists he’s not done fighting, but he has mostly been promoting his whiskey brand, adding to his latest legacy.
View this post on Instagram
I notice many people are now posting up with the new bottle design of @properwhiskey! What do you guys think? Green glass (not painted), with “Smooth is Fast” embedded into the glass, just above the Punt of the bottle. As well as a brand new, embossed Proper 12 label, front and back! Proper Progression! We are starting to hit stores now and all of next week here in Ireland and the USA, just in time for the holidays! I hope you and your loved ones love it as much as I do! Swipe left to see the new bottle and size options up close! Happy holidays everyone, from all at @properwhiskey!
View this post on Instagram
Breathtaking! Many may not know that there is a shortage of glass in the entire world at present. Yet we were able to source a glass manufacturer who could not only create actual green glass, but at a rate of request that nowhere else on earth could match. Our investment in this factory has really paid off here. In many ways. 1. The quality of glass. 2. The amount created. 3. The speed of delivery. The final result creating a green glass bottle that literally outshines even the greatest diamonds. Proper Green ? @properwhiskey