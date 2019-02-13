UFC Connected: Stefan Struve, Shogun Rua, Sodiq Yusuff, Suman Mokhtarian, Daniel and David Teymur

(Courtesy of UFC)

In this episode we experience the emotional debuts of new UFC signings Sodiq Yusuff and Suman Mokhtarian in ‘Debut Day.’ In ‘Fighter Focus’ brothers Daniel and David Teymur detail their journey from the Swedish kickboxing scene to the UFC Octagon.

UFC Connected is a monthly magazine show that profiles the fighters and events from the world’s leading MMA promotion. With a heavy emphasis on fighters from the Europe, Middle East and Asia regions. UFC Connected gives fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events from around the globe.

We go inside the mind of UFC heavyweight Stefan Struve in ‘Warrior Code.’ And former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Shogun Rua looks back at his title winning performance against Lyoto Machida, in ‘My Moment.’