UFC Connected: Shevchenko Sisters and Molly McCann

April 16, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

In this episode we head to Thailand and catch up with UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and her sister Antonina in ‘Fighter Focus.’

UFC Connected is a monthly magazine show that profiles the fighters and events from the world’s leading MMA promotion. With a heavy emphasis on fighters from the Europe, Middle East and Asia regions, UFC Connected gives fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events from around the globe.

Fronted by widely respected sports presenter Layla Anna-Lee, each episode includes regular segments and features that cover a diverse range of aspects within the UFC. We ride along with UFC fighter turned commentator Dan Hardy during his busy fight week schedule at UFC London. And Molly McCann joins Layla in studio to discuss her emotional journey from losing on debut, to becoming the first English female to record a win in the UFC.

