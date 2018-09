UFC Connected: Russia’s Impact on MMA, Jimi Manuwa and Nick Hein

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC Connected brings fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events. This episode features Jimmi Manuwa and Nick Hein and takes a look at the impact Russia has had on mixed martial arts.

