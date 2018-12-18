UFC Connected: One-on-One with Israel Adesanya

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 18, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

In this episode of UFC Connected, UFC commentator John Gooden goes ‘One-on-One’ with one of the breakout stars of 2018, Israel Adesanya.

With a heavy emphasis on fighters from the Europe, Middle East and Asia regions, UFC Connected gives fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events from around the globe.

Fronted by widely respected sports presenter Layla Anna-Lee, each episode includes regular segments and features that cover a diverse range of all aspects within the UFC.

TRENDING > Anderson Silva Still Wants to Fight Conor McGregor

In ‘Fighter Focus’ UFC Bantamweight Nathaniel ‘The Prospect’ Wood details how UK MMA veteran Brad Pickett has become an inspiration and mentor in his career.

And we re-cap the fight week of UFC Adelaide headliner Junior Dos Santos as he heads down-under to take on undefeated Australian Tai Tuivasa.

